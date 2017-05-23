A Whole New Story

Today we’re announcing a new way to create custom Stories – about anything, with any of your friends, even for a specific location! It's perfect for a trip, a birthday party, or a new baby story just for the family.

You decide who can add to the Story and who can view it – you can also choose to Geofence the Story to a location.

It’s super easy to create a new Story. Simply tap the “Create Story” icon located in the top right corner of the Stories page.

Stories disappear if no one has contributed to them in the past 24 hours.

We hope you enjoy creating custom Stories!

Love,

Team Snap